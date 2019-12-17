A MAN and a woman have been involved in an assault while selling magazines in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the assault, which it said had happened in Kings Square on Wednesday last week.
"It happened at around 3pm and involved a man and woman who had been selling magazines near to the location," said a force spokesperson.
"We are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from two key witnesses that alerted a local security officer."
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is being urged to contact the force on 101 and ask for Annabelle Lumley-Holmes or email Annabelle.lumley-holmes673@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, people can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190226669," added the spokesperson.
