TWO massive new stores are set to open in York's former BHS building later this week.

Contractors have been busy fitting out the new Sports Direct and USC fashion store in Coney Street, with trainers already being placed on shelving yesterday.

Sports Direct's press office was unavailable for comment yesterday but the firm's website states that the new store is closed up to Friday but will open at 9am on Saturday.

People working on the project in Coney Street said yesterday that it could open its doors as soon as tomorrow and certainly by the weekend, while staff at Sports Direct's existing store in Davygate, which is to re-locate to the much bigger premises in Coney Street, said they believed it would open by Friday.

However, signs in the Davygate shop window say it will 'close for re-location in January,' heralding the possibility of two separate shops operating for a short time in the city centre.

The old BHS premises have stood empty and boarded up since 2016, becoming one of almost a dozen empty shop premises in Coney Street at one stage.

But part of the building, fronting on to New Street, was re-opened by Sports Direct in September as Flannels, an upmarket fashion store.

USC, which sells men's, women's and children's branded fashion and is also owned by Sports Direct, looks set to open at the same time as Sports Direct and will share the same entrance off Coney Street.

USC says on its website that it is a premier destination for branded clothing, footwear and accessories, 'catering to dedicated fashion followers and trend alert men and women throughout the UK.'

A third section of the old BHS, which has an entrance in Feasegate, is set to become an Evans Cycle store, but the opening of this shop still seems some time away.

The opening of the new stores is a boost for the city centre after a grim year of shop closures which culminated at the weekend with the Debenhams department store shutting in Davygate.

Other stores to have closed this year include Gap and French Connections in Davygate, Dorothy Perkins/Burtons in Coney Street, LK Bennett in Low Petergate and Crabtree & Evelyn in Stonegate.