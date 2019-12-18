A HUSBAND and wife team who have been handcrafting wedding bands and bespoke commissions for five years are helping people to enjoy an ethical Christmas.
Mark and Jacqueline Bell, of the family-run business Jacqueline & Edward, have partnered with the charity Trees for Life in their mission to replant the native Caledonian Forest in Scotland after learning of its dwindling tree population.
They have promised that for every Christmas Tree pendant sold a tree will be planted in the Caledonian Forest in the name of the gift-giver's loved one.
This December, goldsmith Mark who first ventured into the world of gold panning with his late father, Edward, has been working around the clock in his home studio in Wetherby to supply the demand for their Tree for a Tree venture.
“We care deeply about preserving the beautiful world we live in, and our partnership with Trees for Life helps us strengthen our commitment," said Jacqueline.
"We have our very own corporate grove in Scotland, and we’ve been contributing to it regularly, planting trees in a bid to ‘give back’ to nature.”