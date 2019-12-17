POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in York.
Officers are looking for Kenny Carl Thomas, 20, after a man in his 20s was assaulted on Rougier Street in the early hours of May 30 this year.
Thomas is believed to be in the York area, and police are conducting extensive inquiries to find him.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190097002.
