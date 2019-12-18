YORK has been recognised as one of Britain’s top dining cities in a leading food guide - while two of the city’s restaurants have been named as among the best in the UK.

York is Britain’s sixth best city in terms of high-quality establishments - of which it has five - according to the Harden’s Best UK Restaurants Guide 2020, moving up two places from last year.

It is listed eighth in terms of the total number of entries in the guide (24), up one place from last year.

The guide lists Le Cochon Aveugle in York’s Walmgate among its top 100 restaurants in the UK.

It is listed at 33, rocketing up from its place at 91 last year and making it the highest placed restaurant in Yorkshire.

Skosh, in Micklegate, York, has been ranked at number 87 in the list.

The guide, based on feedback from more than 7,500 diners across the country and a survey of 50,000 carefully curated reports, is widely regarded for its recommendations.

Paul Whiting, head of marketing and communications at Make It York, said: “We are delighted to see York top restaurants being named in the Harden’s Best UK Restaurants list once again.

“York boasts a vibrant foodie scene with new top quality eateries opening every year and this is a vital part of the Only in York experience.

“With results based on diners feedback, we are very proud to see York being recognised as one of Britain’s foodie hotspots.”

This latest accolade tops off an incredible year for Le Cochon Aveugle, with chef and owner Josh Overington also named as Yorkshire Chef of the Year.

“It’s a huge honour to have moved so far up the rankings,” Josh said.

“And this is especially exciting for me and all of the team because it is based on the reviews of the most important people – our diners.

“It shows that what we are doing at Le Cochon Aveugle is right and we are very grateful for all of the support we’ve received.”

Le Cochon Aveugle – The Blind Swine – has won wide acclaim for Josh’s ‘blind’ tasting menu where dishes and ingredients may vary on a day to day basis.

The success of the restaurant led to Josh opening a wine bar, Cave Du Cochon, a few doors away which also offers some of his signature dishes.

Le Cochon Aveugle and Skosh, along with Roots York, in Marygate, all made it into a list of the top 100 eateries in the country earlier this year when they were shortlisted in the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards shortlist.

Skosh was placed at 40 and was commended for its small experimental dishes that take “one’s palate on many twist and turns".

Meanwhile, Le Cochon Aveugle was listed at 95 and was praised for its blind tasting menu, which was “mischievous and daring that adds to the excitement of dining".