THE retail company Debenhams has written to its most loyal customers and colleagues following the closure of its store in York city centre.

The flagship store, which was based in Davygate, closed its doors on Saturday after operating in the city for several decades.

In a statement, the company said that its decision wasn’t the end of Debenhams in York.

It said: “To Debenhams’ customers and colleagues.

“On Saturday, December 14, Debenhams closed its doors in York city centre for the last time.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your support over the years.

“Whilst this store has now closed, Debenhams remains open for business.

“Your nearest store is at Monks Cross or you can always shop with us online at www.Debenhams.com.

“We would also like to thank the local team and our colleagues in the store, who have continued to deliver great service despite the news of the store closure.

“Once again we would like to thank everyone who has shopped with us in York over the years and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to you at any of our stores around the country in the future.”