STAFF and students from York College have donated Christmas hampers to help those in need over the festive season, donating 32 hampers filled with food and gifts to the York Besom Hampers charity.
A-level philosophy, ethics and religion students Evie Knight and Myagh Gallagher helped with the final collection and loading of the hampers, saying: “We are inspired by the generosity of the whole College community.”
Student Callum Rodgers said: “We realise how lucky we are – there are many people who cannot afford these things at Christmas, or throughout the year, and this project makes a real difference to them.”
Tutor Anna Lewis, coordinated the collections. She said: “I would like to express my thanks to all who contributed to this year’s hampers, which are bigger than ever this year. It is so lovely that once again the whole college has come together to help others. The hampers will be distributed in and around the City of York to people facing difficult times over the Christmas period.”