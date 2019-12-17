POLICE are warning to residents to stay vigilant following a spate of burglaries in York over the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police said they recorded seven burglaries between December 13 and 14 on the north side of York.
The burglaries were at Lakeside School, Oakdale Road, York, St Marys Church, Haxby, St Margaret Clitheroe, Holly Tree Lane, St Marks Grove, York, 44 The Village, Osbaldwick, North Lane, Haxby, and the Church of Holy Evangelists, in Shipton by Beningbrough.
The force added that no arrests have yet been made, however, enquiries are ongoing.
It said: “One suspect has been described as being extremely tall and is obviously of interest to us.
“There will be an increased presence in the area by the neighbourhood policing team.
Residents are asked to be vigilant but should not be alarmed. Any suspicious behaviour should be reported immediately to 101.”