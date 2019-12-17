RUDGATE Brewery is welcoming in 2020 with a fresh new look.

The core cask ales and bottles will still be brewed to the original recipes, while the new look includes 330ml cans in three fruit-based flavours. These are Very Cherry Saison, a sweet and sour cherry pale ale; Grapefruit Paradisi, a pale ale with grapefruit and a zesty punch; and Mango in the Night with notes of mango and tropical fruit.

Craig Lee, MD of the Tockwith-based brewery, said: "We always uphold our traditional values but also understand the need to adapt to new market expectations. Every year we work on the quality and consistency of our core range plus creating innovative, new recipes so with these in mind a fresh new look was also required. We’re confident this radical new image will place us at the forefront of any establishment.”

Mat Lazenby, of LazenbyBrown, brand design, said: “We’re proud of the award-winning work we’ve produced with Rudgate over the years and this current refresh of the brand has allowed us to confidently define their place in the beer market; a well-respected traditional brewer with an appetite for innovation.”