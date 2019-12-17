PLANS for a new two classroom-extension at a York secondary school have been submitted.

Millthorpe School has submitted proposals for the building - which would create extra teaching space for Applefields School pupils to meet the increasing demand for more places for students with special educational needs.

The net carbon extension would have energy efficient lighting and heating - and solar panels on the roof.

A statement says student numbers are expected to increase by eight in the first year and to no more than 20 pupils in the future.

City of York Council's executive approved £140,000 of funding for the project at a meeting last month, November.

A report for the meeting said: “It is anticipated that the modular units will be installed and ready for occupation during the summer term 2020.”

The planning application says: "The satellite provision, with Applefields students based at the Millthorpe site, is designed to give students with additional needs access to mainstream curriculum classes and facilities and to take part in the wider life of a mainstream school.

"This greatly enhances the quality and impact of their educational experience and gives them an opportunity to develop socially in a way that would not be possible in separate provision.

"Millthorpe is proud to be a good school in the heart of the community.

"The school’s mission is to equip young people for the challenges, opportunities and responsibilities of adult life by ensuring the highest level of qualifications, by developing them socially, emotionally and culturally, and by giving them opportunities both to lead and to help others."

The number of pupils across the city with extra educational needs is rising and the number the local authority has created an education and health care plan for has increased in the past four years - from 570 to 870.