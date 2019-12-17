THREE men have been jailed for a total of ten years and nine months after they were caught with more than 10 million illegal cigarettes at a farm in East Yorkshire.

HMRC - HM Revenue & Customs - said its investigation revealed that the illegal tobacco products were worth £3,041,476 in unpaid duty.

A spokesperson said its officers caught the trio loading cigarettes into a van at the farm on Driffield Road, Huggate, near Pocklington, in September 2018.

“The cigarettes were concealed inside metal containers, which were packed in cardboard boxes,” said the spokesperson.

“The men were arrested and 10,853,500 cigarettes were seized from the van, a warehouse on the farm and a lorry trailer parked inside.”

They said one other man fled the scene and inquiries were ongoing into his whereabouts in a bid to locate him.

Michael Haley, 39, of Helena Way, Bradford, but formerly of Meadow Way, Walkington, Beverley; Rafal Miller, 37, and Grzegorz Kojak, 50, from Poland, all admitted excise fraud at Hull Crown Court in March and were sentenced at the same court last week, said the HMRC spokesperson.

Haley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, as was Miller, while Kojak was jailed for three years and three months.

Brett Wilkinson, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said their criminal actions had been a ‘deliberate attempt to flood the streets with illegal cigarettes and deprive our public services of millions of pounds.’

He said: “Hayley, Kojak and Miller thought their smuggling scam would go unnoticed – but they were wrong and now they are paying the price.”

He said HMRC would continue to pursue criminals who think stealing from taxpayers is acceptable.

He said he would urge anyone who had information about the smuggling, selling or storing of illicit tobacco to report it to HMRC online or by calling its Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.

He added that information about any type of tax fraud could be reported to HMRC online by going to https://www.gov.uk/report-an-unregistered-trader-or-business.