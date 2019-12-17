Christmas is just around the corner and often the latest gadgets and devices are at the top of many children’s Christmas lists.

Gifting children devices such as tablets, mobile phones and online games will give them hours of pleasure and learning, however giving them access to everything the internet has to offer means they need to know how to stay safe online. Not only that, these additional devices all running in the household at once can put a strain on a standard broadband connection.

At TalkTalk, we understand the importance of internet safety and we work closely with Internet Matters – a non-profit organisation that helps parents and guardians keep children safe online. Their website www.internetmatters.org provides a wealth of information for children of all ages and we have created some top tips to help keep your children safe.

Know the rules and stick to them

Be consistent when telling children what they can and can’t do on their device.

Gen up on your technology

Stay informed. The more knowledge you have about technology, the easier it will be to help your child when they use a device.

Understand if the tech is age-appropriate

Be aware of apps, games and websites as often they are not age-appropriate.

Check parental controls

Make sure that parental controls are in place on your broadband where necessary.

Be prepared

Internet Matters suggest having an action plan in place so you’re well prepared to support them if they come across anything upsetting online.

We want the whole family to enjoy being online together this Christmas and York’s UFO from TalkTalk can certainly keep up, with speeds of more than 900Mb (16x faster than other fibre products) everyone can binge on endless Christmas films, stream their favourite jingles and game to their heart’s content throughout the Christmas season with a stable and reliable internet connection.

York’s UFO from TalkTalk costs £25 a month for 18 months (offer ends 19th December 2019) and is available in Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate and Tadcaster Road. To find out if you can connect to York’s UFO visit talktalk.co.uk/ufo and enter your postcode.