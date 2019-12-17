SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre (OAT) has announced three more acts for next summer.

Supergrass, Westlife and Lionel Richie will join Snow Patrol, McFly and Little Mix at the venue in 2020.

Music icon Lionel Richie will bring his stunning live show to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Tuesday, June 9.

Tickets went on sale at 9am tomorrow (Wednesday).

This will be the second time Lionel has headlined Scarborough OAT following his sold-out show at the Yorkshire coast venue in 2018.

His Scarborough Open Air Theatre show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Lionel Richie is an undoubted global superstar and we are delighted to be able to bring him back here to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“His 2018 Scarborough OAT show was the stuff of legend. It was a brilliant night in the presence of one of the most successful and celebrated music artists of all time.

“This is going to be another amazing night and I would advise fans not to hang around in getting their tickets.”

Westlife - the UK’s top selling album group of the 21st century - are bringing their Stadiums in the Summer Tour to Scarborough OAT .

The summer tour, which starts at Scarborough OAT on Wednesday, June 17, will see the group perform all of their greatest hits, including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up, as well as sensational new songs from their new number one album Spectrum.

Supergrass declared their improbable comeback in September in a suitably bold manner, taking to the stage unannounced at Glastonbury Pilton Party to rip through a mesmerizing greatest hits’ set, including Richard III, Moving, Alright, Caught By The Fuzz and more.

They followed this with the announcement that a career spanning Best Of package “Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008” will be released in January followed by a massive UK tour in 2020.

Drummer Danny Goffey said: “Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs.”

Tickets for the Supergrass concert on Saturday, June 20, go on general sale at 9am on Friday, December 20.

Tickets for all shows are available via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office on 01723 818111.