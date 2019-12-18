A HUSBAND and wife team have bought the award-winning estate agency in York where they have worked for four years.

Jonathan and Elly Dawson have taken over the reins of EweMove York and say they are confident and excited about continuing to build the agency’s reputation.

Both have been working in the business together as it has grown. The agency has gone from strength to strength since being established in January 2014.

They say the impact on long-standing customers and landlords will be minimal, as the day-to-day operations will remain the same.

Jonathan said: “Both Elly and I are delighted to have reached an agreement to buy EweMove York. With our help, it’s grown in recent years and is now a go-to estate agency brand in the York area.

"We couldn’t be more pleased and plan to continue the hard work and effort required to grow the business further. We will keep delivering the amazing and multi-award-winning service to even more people in and around York.”

Nick Neill, managing director of EweMove Sales & Lettings UK, started the York franchise before becoming MD for the brand, which is part of The Property Franchise Group PLC.

He said: “I am over the moon for Jon and Elly. They have been a vital part of the success of EweMove York in recent years and have been working towards buying a stake in the company for some time.

“Now they have been able to buy the entire business, it means I can concentrate exclusively on the UK business and all our other 120-plus franchises around the country, knowing that EweMove York and our brilliant customers will be in safe and reliable hands.”