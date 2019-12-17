THE owners of a stolen motorhome have been reunited with their vehicle within a couple of hours thanks to the power of social media.
Sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 6.45am on Monday the motorhome (pictured) was stolen from a driveway in North Duffield near Selby, North Yorkshire Police said.
A local PCSO spotted an image of the vehicle being circulated on social media in a bid to find it and shared the appeal on the local Selby Police Facebook page.
Within a couple of hours the post had been shared more than 300 times and ‘reached’ 80,000 people.
A York man, who had seen the appeal on Facebook, spotted the vehicle parked outside a restaurant in Leeds and alerted police. The motorhome was promptly recovered and returned to the owner.
PCSO Laura Simpson, of Selby’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, who had seen the original appeal on Facebook and asked the victim’s permission to use the picture in the police appeal, said: “Thanks to the power of Facebook the vehicle was located in just a couple of hours after a member of public noticed it parked up unattended in Leeds.
“I’m pleased to say it was promptly recovered and returned to the owner. Thanks for all the shares guys, you’re brilliant!”
Comments are closed on this article.