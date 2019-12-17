Am I alone in wondering if Boris Johnson has decided to adopt the governmental opening gambit of many a previous ‘revolutionary’ ruler and take control of the state broadcasting company?
Richard D Bowen,
Farrar Street, York
The BBC should stop paying silly salaries
Apparently the BBC has warned us that the abolition of the licence fee will leave it with a shortfall of £200 million a year. How about this for an easy fix: stop paying ridiculous salaries to certain people - you know who I’m talking about - and stop giving out stupid bonuses for shambolic results.
Problem solved. Easy wasn’t it?
Mick Horsman,
Moorland Road, York