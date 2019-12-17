TWO new senior figures have joined the team at York-based software provider RotaCloud.

Denise Jennings will be overseeing the expansion of the HR function, while Aidan Mack joins as senior Android lead, spearheading the Android app development team. He joins from a consulting background building mobile apps for recognisable household names in the UK.

Now in its sixth year, RotaCloud has more than doubled its workforce in the last 12 months and expanded to almost 40 staff.

Co-founder James Lintern said: “2019 has been such a rapid growth year for us that we’re delighted to strengthen our senior team with two more very talented and experienced hires.”

Aidan said: “RotaCloud had been on my radar for a long time. They’ve been doing some really innovative work over the last few years and so joining them was an easy decision.”