A LAW firm which opened in York just over a year ago is gearing up for further expansion following the relocation of its city office.

Ison Harrison has completed its move from 37a Micklegate to larger premises at nearby 23 Micklegate following a successful first year in operation.

The new location features ground floor access and more office and private meeting room space.

The York branch was one of the newest offices to open in Ison Harrison’s existing network of 14 branches across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Ison Harrison in York is headed up by partner Chris Brierley, a property solicitor with more than 10 years’ experience in residential conveyancing. With expertise spanning several areas of law, Chris specialises in residential property offering clients comprehensive technical knowledge and experience.

He works with fellow legal experts, including wills and probate partner, Liz Stephen and on the conveyancing side, Ashley Mallett and Steve Gannon, along with a support team. The firm plans to create new jobs in 2020 as it continues to grow, with a family law solicitor joining in January.

The new office and team will be focused on meeting the needs of private and wider business community clients, helping them to access legal expertise including conveyancing, family law and wills and probate. They will also provide the York community with access to specialist services provided by Ison Harrison experts located at their Leeds head office, including a full commercial law service

Chris said: “Through relocation we are increasing our presence in York and building for the future, with the intention of expanding the team further. We are providing a service designed to meet the needs of the surrounding community."

Jonathan Wearing, managing partner at Ison Harrison, said: “This has been a great first year for the York office, so much so that it has been necessary to move to bigger and better premises.

“Continued growth underpins our firm-wide objective of retaining a visible presence on the high street as this means we keep in touch with our clients and the communities we operate in.

"Having established a solid presence in York over the past 12 months, we’re very much looking forward to building on this and interacting more with the local community whilst continuing to provide the quality, professional service for which we are renowned across the region.”