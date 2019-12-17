THE managing director of a North Yorkshire central heating firm has made his first appearance before a crown court in connection with the death of one of his employees.
Luke Crocher, 24, was working for Northallerton Heating Centre when he fell and died at Bishop Monkton, Ripon, on April 5, 2018.
The firm, of Darlington Road, Northallerton, which specialises in central heating, is charged with corporate manslaughter.
Its managing director, Mark Anthony Flintoft, 58, of Crosby Road, Northallerton, is charged with breaching health and safety regulations in connection with the death.
Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea at a hearing before York Crown Court, but both are expected to deny the charges.
After consulting with Leeds Crown Court, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, set a trial date of September 7 at the West Yorkshire court.
He discussed the trial’s preparation with lawyers for prosecution and defence lawyers.
He also set a date of March 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
Both defendants will then be expected to enter their pleas.
Flintoft was released on unconditional bail.
