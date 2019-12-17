THE new Archbishop of York has been named as Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford.

He will replace Dr John Sentamu, who will retire from the role next June.

He said he was 'humbled and excited' at the prospect of becoming the 98th Archbishop of York.

“I will receive the baton from Archbishop Sentamu," he said.

"These aren’t just big shoes to fill, but a big heart and a big vision.

“However, I am not daunted. Archbishop Sentamu and I have worked together in mission on many occasions and I hope to build on the work he has pioneered.

"Working alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, I hope to help the church be more joyful and more effective in sharing the gospel and bringing hope and unity to our nation.

“Although I was born and grew up in Essex, I lived and served in Huddersfield for nine years. I know and love the north of England. Two of our children were born there.

“I now look forward to returning and being a voice for the North, sharing the liberating good news of the gospel and helping to address the discrepancies of wealth and opportunity that too often favour the South.”

Dr Sentamu said: “Bishop Stephen Cottrell has the Gospel in his belly and a tiger in the tank!

“I am glad he is returning to the Northern Province where he with others developed the Emmaus course for evangelism, nurture and discipleship.

"His greatest passion is to share the Gospel with everyone in a friendly and accessible way.

“His nomination as my successor has gladdened my heart and he can rely on my prayers. He and Rebecca will find a warm welcome here at Bishopthorpe and throughout the Northern Province.

“Bishop Stephen, God is blessing you.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he was delighted by the appointment.

“Archbishop Sentamu’s ministry has been extraordinarily significant," he said. "In Bishop Stephen there is a worthy successor.



Stephen, who will become the 98th Archbishop of York, was educated at the Polytechnic of Central London and trained for ministry at St Stephen’s House, Oxford.

He served his title at Christ Church and St Paul’s, Forest Hill in the Diocese of Southwark and was ordained Priest in 1985. He studied for an MA with St Mellitus College which was awarded through Middlesex University.

In 1988, he was appointed Priest-in-charge, St Wilfrid’s in the Diocese of Chichester with the additional role of Assistant Director of Pastoral Studies and Tutor in Apologetics at Chichester Theological College.

In 1993, Stephen was appointed Diocesan Missioner and Bishop’s Chaplain for Evangelism in the Diocese of Wakefield and in 1998 he took up the role of Springboard Missioner and Consultant in Evangelism.

In 2001, he was appointed Vice Dean and Canon Pastor of Peterborough Cathedral, was appointed Bishop of Reading in 2004 and took up his current role as Bishop of Chelmsford in 2010.

Stephen is married to Rebecca who is a potter. They have three sons.

Dr Sentamu was the UK's first black archbishop and has served in the role since November 2005 will turn 71 days after he retires on June 7, having served an additional year beyond his 70th birthday with special permission from the Queen.

People are being urged to remember Bishop Stephen in their prayers as he prepares for his fresh ministry and to also to remember Archbishop Sentamu as he continues his service to Church and nation.

Prayers have also been specially written for use during this time:

Generous God, we give you thanks:

you have heard our prayer,

guided your people

and raised up Stephen

to serve as the next Archbishop of York.

By your Holy Spirit, grant to him

good counsel, holy insight and

joy in the gospel,

through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

God of our Pilgrimage,

we give you thanks for your blessings to us

through the ministry of Sentamu, Archbishop of York.

In days of change:

strengthen his faith,

bless him with joyful hope,

and fill him and his family with your love

through Christ our Bright Morning Star. Amen