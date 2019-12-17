A WOMAN was freed from a car and taken to hospital after a crash on York's outer ring road yesterday evening (December 16).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a two-car crash, involving a Fiat Panda and a Citroen C3, on the A1237 at Poppleton at about 6pm.

A spokesperson for the service said the female driver of the Fiat, in her 40s, was freed by fire crews, who removed the roof of the car.

"She was then taken to hospital by road ambulance suffering from suspected C-spine injuries," the spokesperson added.

"The driver of the Citroen was uninjured in the incident."

The fire service's incident summary for last night initially said it was called to the A1237 at Poppleton again at about 7.45pm after another two-car crash between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Fiat Panda.

However, this was an error and actually happened on the A165 coastal road at Scarborough.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall was freed from the car by firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment and taken to hospital by air ambulance suffering from leg, pelvic and arm injuries, the service's spokesperson said.

A further four casualties were out of the vehicles and being treated by paramedics for unknown injuries when the fire crews arrived, according to the spokesperson.