DRIVERS have been warned to expect delays after a crash on York's outer ring road, A1237.
Firefighters, police and paramedics are currently on the scene of the accident at the roundabout between the ring road and the A59.
Two vehicles are involved and emergency services have warned motorists to expect disruption.
#Acomb crews & @YorksAmbulance @NYorksPolice currently dealing with 2 vehicle RTC on the A1237 A59 roundabout expect delays both way @minsterfm @yorkpress @theyorkmix @BBCYork @FireAcomb pic.twitter.com/OUzKRfdhb4— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) December 16, 2019
2 vehicle RTC A1237 / A59 round about in York. Passable at the moment. PLEASE PASS WITH CARE @minsterfm @theyorkmix @daviddunninguk @yorkpress @NYPControlRoom @NPTYorkSouth #Job0373 @NorthYorksFire pic.twitter.com/uStEAuCIgN— PC41 (@PC41_NYP) December 16, 2019
**** UPDATE ***** A1237 / A59 Roundabout upto Rufforth Roundabout temporarily closed @minsterfm @theyorkmix @daviddunninguk @yorkpress @NYPControlRoom @NPTYorkSouth #Job0373 @NorthYorksFire— PC41 (@PC41_NYP) December 16, 2019