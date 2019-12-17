A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident at a North Yorkshire care home.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a criminal investigation into the incident at Osborne House in Selby is ongoing, with a woman arrested and released under investigation to allow for further inquiries.

News of the police investigation comes after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) placed the home in special measures following an inspection, which was prompted in part by the alleged incident.

A report by the watchdog said that because the incident was subject to a criminal investigation, the inspectors did not examine the circumstances, but they had rated the modern, purpose-built nursing and residential care home as "inadequate".

It said they found "degrading" care practices, "organisational abuse" and neglect of personal care needs at the home in Union Lane, which can accommodate up to 74 people.

It said organisational abuse occurred on the nursing unit because the routine practice was that the majority of people remained in bed 24 hours per day, when this was not always required.

“People did not have the opportunity for social stimulation and were not supported to have an everyday life such as using the toilet, eating meals at the dining table or spending time outside,” it said. The report said residents’ personal care needs were neglected. “For example, one person had not had their hair washed for many weeks and their toe nails were extremely long and overgrown,” it said. “They said these were painful. Other people had unclean hair that they had not been supported to brush.

"People’s privacy and dignity was not promoted through staff practice... People were not being supported to wash or bathe on a regular basis which meant their skin integrity was put at risk and they appeared unkempt.

“People experienced improper treatment due to degrading care practices on the nursing unit. For example, people were not afforded the opportunity to use the toilet.”

The report said medicines were not managed or administered safely and in the nursing unit, there was an insufficient number of experienced and competent staff.

However, the report said staff spoke cheerfully with people on the dementia unit and caught people’s attention through conversation, before entering their rooms to deliver personal care. “People were put at ease and their dignity was maintained with thoughtful care and support.”

The home’s owners, Crown Care, said it had a "proud record of delivering excellent services across all our homes" and Osborne House had always been known for high standards of nursing care and was rated as "good" in all areas after an inspection as recently as May.

It said a complaint had been made regarding a care agency worker, which was being investigated by the relevant authorities, and this complaint prompted an unannounced inspection of the service.

“As a result of the inspection, immediate actions were put into place to address and remedy those concerns identified and this is acknowledged in the CQC report itself,” it added.