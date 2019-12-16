VOLUNTEERS who organise a major Christmas Day get-together for scores of elderly York residents have raised hundreds of pounds through a bag pack at a York store.

Xmas Presence volunteers were invited to Asda Monks Cross by ‘community champion’ Cyndi Walton and store manager Tom French and raised £750 through packing customers’ bags, with the supermarket also giving them a cheque for another £700.

Meanwhile, there are still 14 free places still available for Xmas Presence, led by Big Ian Donaghy and a team of volunteers, which takes place this year at Archbishop of York CE Junior School in Bishopthorpe.

Ian said guests will enjoy great company, a wonderful Christmas dinner cooked by University of York head chef Andrew Wood and a full day of entertainment.

He said he wanted to reach people who might enjoy the day but who were ‘off the grid, off radar, with no access to social media,’ adding: “If you are part of a church group, or WI or choir, please think who would otherwise have Christmas by themselves because family live away.

“Also if anyone is caring for a husband or wife living with dementia and would like to spend the day with company and have everything done, as a little piece of respite for them, please get in touch.” He said people could phone Sally Hutchinson on 01904 627995 or email iandonaghy@icloud.com.

He said Xmas Presence was also asking for donations of items such as sweets, chocolates, biscuits, wine, miniatures, note pads, pens, jam and toiletries.

Drop off points for donations up to Saturday included Rock the Barnet Hairdressers on Boroughbridge Road, Beck’s Beauty in Wigginton, Buildbase off James Street and Specsavers on Low Ousegate, he added.