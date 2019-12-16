A WOMAN has gone missing from her home in North Yorkshire.

Linda Farnes was last seen around 3.30pm today (December 16) when she left the guest room she was staying in with her husband at Arthington Court on East Parade, Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help locate Linda as they are concerned for her welfare.

Linda suffers from dementia and is currently on holiday in Harrogate so is not familiar with the local area.

Linda is described as a white woman, around 5ft tall with short grey hair.

She is wearing a short knee-length grey coat with black flecks, black trousers, black short boots and red gloves. Linda is carrying a large black handbag and also wearing a black hat with a leopard skin trim.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Linda is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 or call 999 if you have an immediate sighting.