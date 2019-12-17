FIRE engines have been unable to respond to incidents in North Yorkshire because of regular staff shortages at some fire stations, a report has revealed.

Staff are being moved between stations by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to achieve the best level of fire engine availability, says the report by HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services.

“Staff are regularly taken from full-time stations and moved to other stations to cover,” it said. “Although this maximises the number of fire engines available, it is not an efficient system.”

The report was published yesterday, six months after The Press revealed that York fire station in Kent Street was closed for a day in June because there weren’t enough firefighters to crew the engine, with the fire engine locked inside.

The report also revealed that the average response times to primary fires have increased in North Yorkshire since 2010.

However, HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, Phil Gormley, said the service was generally effective at keeping people safe and secure from fires and other risks. “Its emergency response is good with arrangements in place to always deploy the quickest vehicle,” he said.

The report said delays in the introduction of controversial Tactical Response Vehicles (TVRs) had contributed to an estimated budget deficit of £2.5 million.

It said the TRVs - which have been heavily criticised by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) - used three rather than four firefighters and so were cheaper to run.

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie said the service was working hard to try to attract more on-call firefighters through recruitment campaigns.

It had been running its first full whole-time firefighter recruitment campaign in 10 years, and so in the New Year it would have 25 new whole-time firefighters.

He said that nationally, response times to incidents were going up and could be affected by things such as traffic. However, the public could be reassured the service always attended every incident as quickly as it could, he added.