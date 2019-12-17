YORK is set to receive 10 new police community support officers.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that 28 new community support officers will be operating across North Yorkshire - including five more in Harrogate, four for Scarborough and one for Selby.

Police community support officers are uniformed members of police staff who play a front-line role and work as part of neighbourhood policing teams to provide high-visibility patrols, crime prevention advice and attend public events and engagement opportunities.

They work with victims of crime, local schools, councils and other organisations to focus on what concerns local people the most.

The officers do not have powers of arrest but have designated powers surrounding anti-social behaviour, tobacco and alcohol, transport and fixed penalty notices.

The new recruits, whose backgrounds include a parish councillor, TV extra, dog trainer, professional dancer and a member of the Military Wives Choir, have undergone an intensive 10-week training programme prior to taking up the position.