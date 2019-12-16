A YORK primary school will be closed for the day tomorrow - because the boiler has broken.
Dringhouse Primary School will reopen on Wednesday, December 18.
It will be shut tomorrow, Tuesday, because the boiler breakdown means there will be no heating or hot water.
Dringhouses Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday 17 December) due to the failure of the boiler, which has left the school with no heating or hot water. It is planned that the school will re-open on Wednesday (18 December). @DringhousesPS— York School Services (@School_Services) December 16, 2019
