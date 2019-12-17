THE best performing primary schools in York have been revealed.

St Paul’s Church of England Primary School topped the grading list, with 96 per cent of its pupils meeting the expected standard - recording above average results in reading and writing exams.

The figures have been released by the Department of Education following this year’s SATs results.

The school also had the highest percentage of pupils achieving a higher standard - at 29 per cent.

The tests are taken by pupils in year six to monitor children’s skills in reading, writing and maths, and the primary school league tables rank schools by the percentage of children reaching the expected standard at the end of key stage two.

The scores show how much progress pupils at the school made in reading, writing and maths between the end of key stage 1 and the end of key stage 2, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 1.

Acting headteacher of St Paul’s, Christie Waite, said: “We are delighted that our SAT results last year meant we became the highest performing primary school in the city of York, with 96 per cent of children reaching the expected standard and 29 per cent achieving a higher standard.

“We would like to congratulate our children and all staff, especially our Y6 teacher Mrs Charlotte Hughes for their hard work last year.

“Last year, we introduced a new curriculum to the school using Cornerstones, that structured learning around projects with a greater focus on science, humanities and art than our previous curriculum.

“This has also helped us structure the subjects tested by SATs around more engaging work, improving the enjoyment of the curriculum and still maintaining great results.

“As a team, we are committed to a wider curriculum and developing creative, practical learning which engages all children.”

The top-performing schools in York, according to the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard, also included Hempland Primary School, New Earswick Primary School, Dringhouses Primary School and Dunnington Primary School.

Rufforth Primary School and Acomb Primary School were commended for the percentage of pupils achieving a higher than expected standard.

The lowest-performing schools in the city, according to the figures, were Hob Moor Oaks Academy, a special school, followed by St Aelred’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Burton Green Primary School, Westfield Primary Community School and Badger Hill Primary School.

To find out how your child's school did, click here.