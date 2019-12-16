A 600-YEAR-OLD tradition will take place in York again this weekend.

The Sheriff’s Riding parade is organised by the York Guard and the York City Waits and attended by Sheriff of York, Joanna Trythall, as well as other members of the Civic Party, including the Lord Mayor of York.

The event sets off from Micklegate Bar and will include a parade around the city gates, which the public are encouraged to join at 6pm on Saturday.

Records dating back to 1419 state that it was the Sheriff’s duty to ride the distance of York city boundaries and offer amnesty to beggars, whores and any other person that would not usually be welcome in York.

A declaration is read by different people at the different locations, with the Sheriff reading the final declaration on the steps of the Mansion House.

Joanna Trythall said: “This is the 600th year of the Sheriff’s Riding and I couldn’t be more thrilled to take part in the parade with the York Guard and the York City Waits. It’s an honour to lead this historic tradition and I look forward to greeting residents and visitors at Micklegate Bar to welcome the festivities to York.”