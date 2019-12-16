MEMBERS of the public have restrained a suspect in a York street after an alleged assault on a man who was accompanied by a child.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Lowther Terrace, just off Holgate Road, at about 2.50pm yesterday.
A spokeswoman said the force received reports that a man with a child had been assaulted by another man in Lowther Terrace, just outside York city centre.
"Members of the public restrained the suspect before police arrived on the scene," she said.
"The victim and child were both uninjured in the incident.
"The suspect has been arrested and taken into police custody."
Comments are closed on this article.