CHRISTMAS has come early for a much-loved York church which has received a £25,000 boost.

The National Churches Trust Repair Grant will help fund the replacement of stone mullions and tracery and the re-installation of the coloured glass at the Trinity Methodist Church, on Monkgate, making the building watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, vice president of The National Churches Trust, said: “The UK’s historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage. But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities. The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.

“I’m delighted that the Trinity Methodist Church, York, is being helped with a £25,000 National Churches Trust Grant. The work on the building’s roof, windows and walls will help secure the future of this historic building and allow it to carry on with its vital work helping vulnerable people in York.”

Sixty three 63 churches and chapels in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will benefit from the latest grants from the National Churches Trust, the charity supporting church buildings of all Christian denominations across the UK.

Rev Dr Keith Albans, superintendent of York Methodist Circuit and minister at Trinity Methodist Church, said: “We are both delighted and grateful to receive such a generous grant which will supplement an enormous amount of hard work and fundraising by the Trinity congregation. Once the work is complete, the building can take on a new lease of life supporting work amongst the vulnerable people of our city alongside the religious life of both Trinity Methodist Church and the Ark church who share the building.”

Peter Kitchin, senior steward at Trinity Methodist Church, added: “This is wonderful news for all those associated with Trinity. Our thanks are due to the National Churches Trust not only for the generosity of the grant, but also because of the positive encouragement it will give to the future fundraising required to complete this project.”

The Trinity Methodist Church was built to replace the Ebenezer Chapel in Little Stonegate, which had become inadequate for the needs of the growing congregation during the 1880’s.

It opened on January 7, 1903.