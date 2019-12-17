A COUPLE from York are set to become the first in the city to have a mixed-sex civil partnership.

December 2 marked the first day on which mixed-sex couples could register their intent to enter a civil partnership, and Lara McClure and Adrian Clayton were quick to set a date.

The pair, who have three children, will hold their ceremony at York Register Office on New Year’s Eve - the first day that mixed-sex couples can tie the knot in civil partnerships.

Lara, 46, and Adrian, 51, of Nunnery Lane, have been together since 1993 but have never felt that marriage is right for them.

Lara said: “It is about choice. I don’t want to be responsible for a big family celebration. Weddings are also a big expense.

“I am not anti-marriage but it is something I would dread rather than look forward to.

“I just feel civil partnership is a better description of us.

“It gives us something more official than living together and calling ourselves boyfriend and girlfriend forever.

“The legal recognition is for our kids’ benefit as well. We have a will together that covers some of that.”

Adrian added: “It is a legal arrangement that recognises the relationship we have.

“I think there will be quite a good take up for it for couples who think marriage is not for them.

“It adds to the options.”

Lara said they are “excited” about becoming the first mixed-sex couple in York to enter a civil partnership.

The witnesses at the couple’s ceremony will be their eldest son Helgi, 25, and his partner Keira.

The couple’s two other children are Felix, 16, and Arlo, 12.

Adrian works as a hydro-power engineer, while Lara is the director for acupuncture courses at the Northern College of Acupuncture in York.