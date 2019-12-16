POLICE are appealing for information following a collision between four vehicles on the A64 in which one driver failed to stop.
North Yorkshire Police said that the incident occurred on the eastbound carriageway at the Fulford Interchange in York on Sunday, between 10.30am and 11.30am.
The force added: "The incident involved four vehicles, one of which failed to stop at the scene.
"A driver and passenger of one of the vehicles received minor injuries which were treated at the scene.
"The stretch of road was closed for one hour while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch to assist the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the vehicle that did not stop at the scene, which could potentially have damage to its rear end as a result of the collision."
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote reference number 12190229021.
