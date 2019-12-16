THE A64 has been blocked by a serious crash involving a car and a lorry.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the route between York and the coast was shut between Staxton and the Seamer roundabout, near Scarborough, and was likely to be closed for some time.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said fire engines from Filey and Scarborough were called to the accident on the Seamer bypass, involving a car and an HGV, at just after 12 noon, but firefighters had subsequently been informed they were required only to assist police at the scene.
