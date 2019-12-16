THESE youngsters from Osbaldwick Primary Academy's early years have been busy preparing for their Nativity play.
Osbaldwick is part of Ebor Academy Trust which has 24 schools. In York they include Robert Wilkinson, Haxby Road, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks, Lakeside Primary Academy and Park Grove Primary.
It also has other schools in Selby, the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.
As previously reported by The Press Matt Brown took over the helm at Osbaldwick earlier this year.
Mr Brown, had been the deputy head at the school for the last 12 years and took over from Lesley Barringer.