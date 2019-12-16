COUNCILLORS could get an increase in their allowances of up to 50 per cent - under plans to be voted on at a meeting on Thursday.
But some have already rejected the proposals - with Conservatives Cllr Paul Doughty and Cllr Martin Rowley saying anyone who votes in favour of the rise is "completely out of touch with residents".
And independent Cllr Mark Warters said the move is "avaricious" and claimed councillors should not be approving increases to their own allowances.
City of York councillors are paid a basic allowance of £9,198.39 a year.
Senior councillors are paid extra bonuses - called special responsibility allowances - and the new Lib Dem and Green Party administration increased the number of senior councillors after they took over earlier this year.
Councillors in charge of committees also get more money.
Under new plans, the basic allowance would increase to £10,371.
And the pay bill for councillors would rise from £652,000 per year to £770,000 per year.
Under the plans, the special responsibility allowances increases would be:
- Council leader - from £26,001 to £31,113
- Council deputy leader - from £18,201 to £21,778
- Opposition group leader - from £11,700 to £14,001
- Executive member – from £15,600 to £18,668
- Chair of Customer and Corporate Services Scrutiny Management Committee – from £5,200 to £7,778
- Chair of Scrutiny – from £5,200 to £6,223
- Chair of Main Planning – from £7,800 to £9,934
- Chair of Area Planning – from £5,200 to £7,778
- Chair of Licensing and Regulatory Committee – from £5,200 to £7,778
- Chair of Audit – from £5,200 to £7,778
- Chair of Full Council (Lord Mayor) – from £2,600 to £3,111
