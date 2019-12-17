A MAN suspected of sending pornographic images to children is today a registered sex offender.

Officers found indecent photos of youngsters aged between four and 13 on Jamie Richard Hutton’s mobile phone, said Jessica Lister, prosecuting.

They also found evidence he had actively searched the internet for similar images.

Police went to Hutton's house after two 11-year-old children told police they had received pornographic images via social media.

"The account that had sent these images belonged to the defendant," she said at York Magistrates Court.

But prosecutors and police were unable to prosecute Hutton regarding the images sent to the 11-year-olds because they were sent via Snapchat which automatically deleted images.

Hutton, 29, of Cranbrook Avenue, Acomb, pleaded guilty to 10 charges of having indecent images of children.

"It is only a stroke of luck, and certainly not judgement on your part, you are not being prosecuted for seeking to contact children with a view to seeking sexual gratification from that," district judge Adrian Lower told him.

Hutton had yet to understand why looking at sexual images of children was wrong and failed to appreciate that real children had to be abused for the photos to be created.

But jailing him would not ensure he received treatment to prevent him committing similar crimes in future, said the district judge.

He gave Hutton a two-year community order with a 26-day sex offenders' treatment, 30 days' rehabilitative activities and 160 hours' unpaid work.

He put him on the sex offenders' register for five years and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory charge.

For Hutton, Adele MacBride said he had spoken to his GP with a view to get counselling and had tried to rehabilitate himself between the police raid on September 18, 2018, and being charged.

The images did not include videos and he had not distributed images, said the defence solicitor.

Ms Lister said there were 23 pictures of the worst category of sexual abuse, 12 of the middle category and 45 of the lowest.