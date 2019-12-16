A MAN has been cut free from his car and taken to hospital after crashing into a hedge on a country road near York.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at 10.26am today on the B1224 York-Wetherby Road near Rufforth Hall.
A spokeswoman said firefighters cut the male driver free from the wreckage of the car and he was taken by road ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the man was reportedly suffering from chest pains.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Acomb and York had gone to the scene.
North Yorkshire Police has tweeted that diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time, adding: "Please avoid the area and check back for updates."
