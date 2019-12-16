There is a saying that a country gets a government it deserves and it certainly goes for this one.
I cannot believe the stupidity in a country voting for a government that gives tax cuts to the super rich and wants to pull out of an organisation that has kept peace in Europe for nearly 80 years.
What l worry about is the younger generation. We shall see what will happen now to climate change, Northern Ireland, the health service and many other things. If it wasn’t for the fact that nearly the whole of the north of England was stupid enough to vote Conservative I would say the north ought to join with Scotland and tell the south to go and jump.
This country is heading towards serious disaster. We blew it, my beloved country. What has become of you?
Robert D Greaves,
Alder Way, New Earswick, York
