Congratulations to Boris and the Tories. Perhaps now both Labour and Lib Dem politicians will realise the public are not the mugs they took us to be.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park, Selby

This is what you get for thwarting Mrs May

I wonder how many of the backstabbing politicians who opposed Mrs May’s attempts at negotiating a Brexit deal thwarted at every turn by Remainers are now kicking themselves for their intransigence and lack of co-operation in her quest for a fair deal.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York