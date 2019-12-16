POLICE have taken part in a car chase - followed by a chase on foot in an icy car park - after spotting a vehicle near York which failed to stop.
An officer from the North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group tweeted that there was a short pursuit after the vehicle was sighted at Skelton.
He tweeted that the pursuit ended in an icy car park with 'an interesting foot chase' and one man being detained.
He added that the car turned out to have been stolen from the Cleveland police area.
