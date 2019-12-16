A CAR lost control and ended up in a field after allegedly reaching speeds of more than 100mph in East Yorkshire.
Humber Roads Police tweeted that a vehicle overtook a traffic car on the A1079 at Hayton and failed to stop.
The vehicle reached speeds "well in excess of 100mph", Humber Roads Police added.
It said the driver lost control and ended up in a field on the outskirts of Shiptonthorpe, but nobody was injured.
One person has been arrested and charged to court for dangerous driving and failing to stop.
