YORK’S Annual Community Carol Concert at the Barbican on Sunday afternoon was a sell-out.

Organiser Graham Bradbury said that they were delighted that the show was so popular and that it was attended by families and people of all ages.

He added: “It proves we must be doing something right to generate capacity audiences for the last few years.”

He also said that the show went very smoothly and that they were able to start and finish on time after scheduling issues in previous years.

The Carol Concert, now in its 62nd year, supports the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and York Against Cancer, which has been nominated by The Press.

There was a selection of well-known carols performed including O come, all ye faithful, God Rest you Merry Gentlemen and Silent Night.

This year featured male group choir Spirit of Harmony and choirs from Poppleton Road Primary, Tang Hall Primary and All Saints RC School.

A spokesman for Tang Hall Primary School said: “We believe in spreading joy and happiness through our shared love of singing and performing. We have performed at many venues and events.

“We are so thrilled to have performed on the York Barbican Stage and share our love of singing and Christmas with everyone.”

A spokesman for the Community Carol Concert said: “We are grateful to all of the schools, choirs and bands for giving up their time to support the two charities - the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and The Press’s nominated charity this year - York Against Cancer.

“Of course, the concert doesn’t come together on its own and we are grateful to all the staff for their assistance along with our many volunteers who have helped put together the event, and our members and sponsors.”