TAXI marshals and East Riding Council will be teaming up this Christmas to provide taxi marshals who will be working through the night on the streets of two East Yorkshire towns, to ensure Christmas and New Year celebrators are getting home safely.

The highly visible licensed marshals will operate on the main ranks in Beverley and Bridlington on days between Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, January 1 between 10pm and 3am, to help ensure people leave the town centres safely, make sure there are orderly queues as well as making sure people are getting into a licensed vehicle.