TAXI marshals and East Riding Council will be teaming up this Christmas to provide taxi marshals who will be working through the night on the streets of two East Yorkshire towns, to ensure Christmas and New Year celebrators are getting home safely.
The highly visible licensed marshals will operate on the main ranks in Beverley and Bridlington on days between Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, January 1 between 10pm and 3am, to help ensure people leave the town centres safely, make sure there are orderly queues as well as making sure people are getting into a licensed vehicle.
During the festive period, the licensing team will also be looking out for any bogus vehicles to ensure only lawful taxis are operating.
Licensing officers have also teamed up with local taxi drivers as well as pubs and clubs across the East Riding to display stickers and posters with tips on how to get home safely.
Councillor Mike Stathers, the portfolio holder for enhancing communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “While the East Riding does have a reputation for being a safe place to be, people still need to make sure they stay safe when out enjoying themselves.
“We are aware that most revellers who join a taxi queue after a night out are well behaved, however, a small minority can cause problems for others. The taxi marshals can help people stay calm and in good spirits.
“We always have a great response from residents, people in the pub and bar trade as well as taxi owners who all say the initiative works very well.”
Anyone who has any concerns about unlicensed taxis should contact the council’s licensing team by emailing taxi.hub@eastriding.gov.uk