HUNDREDS of sausage dogs celebrated Christmas in a popular York bar.

About 180 little dachshunds attended the ‘Pup Up Cafe,’ which was held at the Revolution Bar, in Coney Street, from 10am today. (Sunday)

This is the third time that the event has been hosted in York - after coming to the city in August and September.

The event featured the usual ball pits for dogs to play in, trade stands, refreshments, photo booths and competitions, however, there were Christmas-themed presents for each dog on arrival.

Spokesman for the event, Marcus Ackford, said that the event was similar ‘but a thousand times bigger and better’ to help celebrate the festive season.

He said: “Each dog will and its owner will receive a goody bag as they come through the door

“These events are always so well received in York, with a wonderful turnout.

“We are excited to see some familiar faces, as well as a host of newbies.”

At the previous event, Mr Ackford said one dachshund came from London, with many travelling from other Yorkshire cities such as Leeds and Sheffield and some from York itself.

Speaking to The Press in September, he said: “They have had a great time.”

“One or two accidents but they’ve all been well behaved.”

He said York’s was about the 19th Pup Up Cafe he had staged since launching the venture some six months ago and he hoped to bring it back again to York next year, potentially to the Revolution bar again.

“If people want us back we will come back,” he said.