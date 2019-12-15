TWO churches in York were broken into over the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police said that between Friday and Saturday, St Mary's Church in Haxby and St Mary's Clitheroe in Holly Tree Lane, in Haxby, were broken into.
It said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform the Residents of Haxby that overnight of Friday and Saturday, two Churches have been broken into. St Marys on The Village, and St Marys Clitheroe R C on Holly Tree Lane.
" If you have any information then please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
