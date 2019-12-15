A NEW programme leader for the Mustard Seed initiative in the Diocese of York has been announced.

Heather Black, currently Development Officer for Together Middlesbrough and Cleveland, has been appointed Programme Leader for new Mustard Seed initiative in the Diocese of York.

She will oversee implementing the ambition of the Diocese of York to invest prayer, time and resources in supporting churches and individuals in making disciples and growing worshipping communities in places facing multiple deprivations.

Her work will focus on two key areas of work: ‘Stepping Up’, equipping and nurturing courageous local disciples to be witnesses, leaders, pastors and planters in their local communities, and ‘Ambassadors’ - catalysing a flow of partnership and generosity between parishes in prayer, energy and financial giving, helping to change the culture of the whole diocese.

The Mustard Seed vision is to enable the growth of ‘Community Hubs’ – places of Christian hospitality and welcome in local communities, where people can experience the love of God, receive support and prayer and encounter Jesus. We pray that in each hub there will be new disciples following Jesus, who will grow in faith within these local worshipping communities.

Mustard Seed will work alongside Multiply, a programme working to make disciples amongst people in their 20s, 30s and 40s; the two programmes addressing the ‘Reach’ goal of the Diocese of York’s goals of ‘Reach, Grow, Sustain’, adopted as part of an over-arching strategy following diocese-wide consultations in 2016.

Heather Black is well-known in the Diocese as one of its elected lay Members of the Church of England’s General Synod, in which capacity she is also a Member of the Crown Nominations Commission working to appoint the next Archbishop of York.

The Diocese of York’s Director of Making and Nurturing Disciples, the Revd Richard White, said, “In Heather, we’ve found a servant-hearted, energetic and encouraging leader to roll-out and drive the delivery of our Mustard Seed vision.

“She will be initiating the Stepping Up development programme; launching the Mustard Seed Ambassadors initiative; developing a vision and resources for Community Hubs, and participating in the creation of the key funding bid.

“Heather’s rich experience and work to date will be a firm grounding for every one of the challenges facing her, and the Diocese will pray for her and offer every support for the relationships and networks she will plant and grow.”

Bishop of Hull the Rt Revd Alison White leads the development of the ‘Mustard Seed’ project in the Diocese of York: “Mustard Seed is an ambitious strategy to unlock resources so that we can all flourish, especially in areas where the going can be tough.

“Heather is a gift to us. She brings her wealth of experience, a clear mind on the matter, and warm personality. I can’t think of a better person to energise us all.”

Heather Black said, “I’m delighted to be appointed as the Mustard Seed Programme Leader in the Diocese of York; I look forward to working with others to pioneer this new piece of work and am excited to see the potential of local people growing as disciples and leaders in their own communities.”

Heather will take up her post from February 3, 2020.