A BUILDING company have been getting into the festive spirit by wearing Christmas jumpers for charity.

The on-site team at York Vale Gardens and Manor Farm, Harron Homes’ developments in Howden and Snaith, wore their festive spirit on their sleeves by donning their finest Christmas jumpers in aid of charity.

Staff at the collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes in East Yorkshire are hosting their very own event as part of Christmas Jumper Day, an annual fundraising campaign organised by UK-based charity Save the Children, which is taking place took place on Friday.

The festive fun will see Sales Executives and the site team alike adorning themselves in their snazziest seasonal sweaters to raise vital funds for the non-profit organisation.

First launched in 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day sees millions of people wearing their silliest jumpers and donating £2 in support of the impoverished and disadvantaged youngsters from across the globe that the charity works tirelessly for.

Dinah Stephenson, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who is taking part in our Christmas Jumper Day events.

“The work that Saves the Children does play a vital role in offering hope to those young people who are most in need of it, and we are proud to support them.”

For further information on Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day initiative, go to www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day.