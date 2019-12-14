EMERGENCY services and their partners have been out in force this weekend as the city gears up for a busy Christmas Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Services have been hosting a “community day” between 11am and 4pm, along with partners from the City of York Council, York Street Rangers, Street Angels, York Bid and Make it York.

All three emergency services will be located around the city with their respective vehicles and will be available for members of the public to chat to, ask advice, or find out more about what they do.

They have been backed up by York Street Rangers and Street Angels who will be on hand to assist members of the public throughout the city.

Officers will also be present at the railway station to support colleagues from British Transport Police and a dispersal order has been put in place for the city centre to deal with any antisocial behaviour.

The police are located on Spurriergate, fire and rescue will be on Duncombe Place and Blake Street slip road, and the ambulance service will be sited off Coney Street near City Screen.

Speaking to The Press earlier this week, Inspector Andy Godfrey of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Saturday is expected to be a busy day due to the Christmas market and close proximity to the big day. There will be a strong police presence both at York railway station and in the city centre but there will also be a fun, family focus to the event, helped by the Chocolate Story’s Santa and his elf who will be out and about to spread the spirit of goodwill.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy all that York has to offer and to engage with all the agencies who can provide crime prevention and safety advice to help keep them safe this Christmas. You’ll also have the opportunity to have a look around our vehicles and find out more about what we do. Our volunteers and special constabulary will also be on hand to help us keep York as safe as possible.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services’ Station Manager, Bob Hoskins said: “We’d love for people to come and say hello if they see us on the 14 December when we’ll be in the city centre, along with partner agencies, providing safety advice.”

York Clinical Supervisor Chris Bell from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, added: “This is a very busy time of year for the ambulance service and the York Community Day provides us with a good opportunity to remind the public about appropriate use of our services and the importance of looking after themselves, their friends and neighbours.”